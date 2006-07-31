CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Nina - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
32045
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
aNina.mq4 (9.31 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

    Nina Indicator.





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8921

IND Inverse IND Inverse

IND Inverse Indicator.

DailyPivot Shift DailyPivot Shift

Using indicator DailyPivot_Shift the main levels can be calculated based on shifted beginning of day

Trigger Line Trigger Line

Trigger Line Indicator.

Murrey Math MT VG Murrey Math MT VG

Murrey_Math_MT_VG Indicator.