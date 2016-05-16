CodeBaseSections
StochasticOnPriceVSwma - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: perky_z

A version of the Stochastic located right in the price window.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7577

Standard Deviation Channels Standard Deviation Channels

The Standard Deviation Channel is plotted on the basis of the Linear Regression Trend.

Pivot-2 Pivot-2

Another version of determining the pivot point of the next day.

Three Line Break Three Line Break

Three-Line Break charts. This method has been described by Steve Nison in the book "Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques". "Three-Line Break" combines the qualities of the "tic-tac-toe" charts and the standard line charts or bars.

Zs1 Zs1

I came across an expert that was discussed many times on the forum.