Pivot-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
32260
(14)
Pivot-2.mq4 (5.95 KB) view
Author: Aborigen

Another version of determining the pivot point of the next day.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7573

