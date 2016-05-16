Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrendStrengthTrio - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: not specified
This version of the indicator combines 3 TrendStrength.
Parameters:
Line2Visible - display the second indicator - displays by default;
Line3Visible - display the third indicator - does not display by default;
If anyone is interested, they can read this topic.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7495
