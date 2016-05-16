Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
channel_breakout_entry - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31014
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified
The market volatility indicator.
The market volatility indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7503
TrendStrengthTrio
This version of the indicator combines 3 TrendStrength.TrendStrength
The indicator used to determine the global trend.
ASCTrendExpert
The ASCTrend is the program that determines the most probable direction of the market along with the optimal stops. The primary purpose of the ASCTREND is to determine the trend objectively.Barishpolets Channels
The indicator displays the Baryshpolets channels.