Ticker Awesome Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: mandorr
It is calculated as the difference between two simple moving averages: SMA(5) and SMA(34). Type of the chart: histogram with green and red colored bars.
In the "Ticker Awesome Oscillator" indicator the buffer with the index 0 (№0 in the "Colors" tab) is the hidden line, it returns the value of the oscillator when called from an EA. The buffer with the index 1 (№1 in the "Colors" tab) shows the rising bars, it is equal to zero for the falling bars. The buffer with the index 2 (№2 in the "Colors" tab) shows the falling bars, it is equal to zero for the rising bars. The plotting of the histogram starts from the 35th tick.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7490
