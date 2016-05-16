CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Lagrange polynomial - indicator for MetaTrader 4

--- | English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語
Views:
17822
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The first option is !siLagrange - automatically detects the maximums/minimums of the points and creates the polynomial on their basis


The second option is !siLagrangePnt - creates the polynomial based on the points specified by the user. The points are set using the "Arrow" tool.


Make sure their names match the parameter specified in the indicator. For more detailed help, see: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/105388







Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7488

camarilladt8 camarilladt8

It is suitable for those who are too lazy to calculate the daily levels.

MultiTrend_Signal_KVN MultiTrend_Signal_KVN

The indicator of the famous trader Korykin. It helps to enter inside the channel.

Ticker Awesome Oscillator Ticker Awesome Oscillator

It is calculated as the difference between two simple moving averages: SMA(5) and SMA(34). Type of the chart: histogram with green and red colored bars.

Ticker MACD Ticker MACD

The chart contains the main line (the difference between the fast EMA and the slow EMA, applied to the Ticker line) and the signal line (obtained by applying the SMA to the main line).