CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StepRSI_v2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
14017
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
METRO.mq4 (3.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Igorad

The indicator of trading system pabloski.



KiS_max_min_Avg KiS_max_min_Avg

The indicator showing channels.

GannSwings GannSwings

Updating of version VIII.

Urovny Urovny

The indicator draws levels.

Trend Trend

Defines intensity and a direction of a trend.