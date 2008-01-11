CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Urovny - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Urovny.mq4 (2 KB) view
Author: Gep

The indicator draws levels.


StepRSI_v2 StepRSI_v2

The indicator of trading system pabloski.

KiS_max_min_Avg KiS_max_min_Avg

The indicator showing channels.

Trend Trend

Defines intensity and a direction of a trend.

DayImpulseOverlay DayImpulseOverlay

The indicator shows the forecast for 12 bars forward.