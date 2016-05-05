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Indicators

HA Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

4.4 (164)
Keenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
326 products 4 signals 2 codes 2 topics 70 comments
Views:
62644
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Real author:

Nitin

  • A Buy arrow is printed when a bullish Heiken Ashi candle get closed after a bearish candle.
  • A Sell arrow is printed when a bearish Heiken Ashi candle get closed after a bullish candle.
  • Signals can only appear in an alternate manner i.e. only a buy signal after sell and vice versa.

i-IntradayFibonacci i-IntradayFibonacci

Intraday Fibonacci levels.

i-GentorLSMA&amp;EMA_v.0.2 i-GentorLSMA&amp;EMA_v.0.2

Synchronized version numbering using the iGentor CCIM v.0.2.

Trend Movers with Notifications Trend Movers with Notifications

The indicator shows the current possibilities for getting buy, sell, or exit positions. No need to attach 6 indicators at a time. Now available with all notifications.

Forex Fraus (for M1) Multi-currency Forex Fraus (for M1) Multi-currency

This EA is based on Forex Fraus (for M1) which was made by Dmitriy Zaytsev. I added limitation of positions, multi-currency trading.