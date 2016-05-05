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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HA Arrows - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Real author:
Nitin
- A Buy arrow is printed when a bullish Heiken Ashi candle get closed after a bearish candle.
- A Sell arrow is printed when a bearish Heiken Ashi candle get closed after a bullish candle.
- Signals can only appear in an alternate manner i.e. only a buy signal after sell and vice versa.
i-IntradayFibonacci
Intraday Fibonacci levels.i-GentorLSMA&EMA_v.0.2
Synchronized version numbering using the iGentor CCIM v.0.2.
Trend Movers with Notifications
The indicator shows the current possibilities for getting buy, sell, or exit positions. No need to attach 6 indicators at a time. Now available with all notifications.Forex Fraus (for M1) Multi-currency
This EA is based on Forex Fraus (for M1) which was made by Dmitriy Zaytsev. I added limitation of positions, multi-currency trading.