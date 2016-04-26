Watch how to download trading robots for free
TDI-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: Written by Rosh
Modified "TDI" indicator. Description is here.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7373
TD Sequential
Sequential is an automated trading system developed by Thomas DeMark.T3_DPO-v1
It uses a detrender based on a Т3 filter, and the "moment" is the price at the closing of the bar.
TD_Points&Lines_mgtd1
DeMark indicator - changed the rendering of the TD lines.TMA
Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The main weight goes for the average part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages.