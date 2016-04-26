CodeBaseSections
TDI-2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

TDI-2.mq4 (3.47 KB)
Author: Written by Rosh

Modified "TDI" indicator. Description is here.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7373

TD Sequential TD Sequential

Sequential is an automated trading system developed by Thomas DeMark.

T3_DPO-v1 T3_DPO-v1

It uses a detrender based on a Т3 filter, and the "moment" is the price at the closing of the bar.

TD_Points&amp;Lines_mgtd1 TD_Points&amp;Lines_mgtd1

DeMark indicator - changed the rendering of the TD lines.

TMA TMA

Triangular Moving Average (TMA). The main weight goes for the average part of the price series. In fact, they are double-smoothed simple moving averages.