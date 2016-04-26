Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
T3_DPO-v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14477
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Ramdass - Conversion only
It uses a detrender based on a Т3 filter, and the "moment" is the price at the closing of the bar.
It uses a detrender based on a Т3 filter, and the "moment" is the price at the closing of the bar.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7371
SUPRESMultiFrame
The indicator draws levels interestingly, especially on the smaller timeframes.SuperWoodiesCCI
Indicator for a strategy that uses CCI. When trading Woodies CCI all you need is to find Woodies CCI patterns.
TD Sequential
Sequential is an automated trading system developed by Thomas DeMark.TDI-2
The "Trend Detection Index" indicator is a modified "TDI" indicator.