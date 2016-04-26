Watch how to download trading robots for free
TD Sequential - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: James OBrien
Sequential is an automated trading system developed by Thomas DeMark.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7372
T3_DPO-v1
It uses a detrender based on a Т3 filter, and the "moment" is the price at the closing of the bar.SUPRESMultiFrame
The indicator draws levels interestingly, especially on the smaller timeframes.
TDI-2
The "Trend Detection Index" indicator is a modified "TDI" indicator.TD_Points&Lines_mgtd1
DeMark indicator - changed the rendering of the TD lines.