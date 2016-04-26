CodeBaseSections
TD Sequential - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: James OBrien


Sequential is an automated trading system developed by Thomas DeMark.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7372

T3_DPO-v1 T3_DPO-v1

It uses a detrender based on a Т3 filter, and the "moment" is the price at the closing of the bar.

SUPRESMultiFrame SUPRESMultiFrame

The indicator draws levels interestingly, especially on the smaller timeframes.

TDI-2 TDI-2

The "Trend Detection Index" indicator is a modified "TDI" indicator.

TD_Points&amp;Lines_mgtd1 TD_Points&amp;Lines_mgtd1

DeMark indicator - changed the rendering of the TD lines.