CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Library of functions for singular transformation - library for MetaTrader 4

Dmitrii | English Русский 中文
Views:
7734
Rating:
(14)
Published:
v_FullSSA_normalize.mq4 (2.63 KB) view
SSA.mq4 (12.47 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7359

PeriodBarsHIGH PeriodBarsLOW PeriodBarsHIGH PeriodBarsLOW

Library functions, get the HIGH LOW for the specified time interval

STARCBands STARCBands

The indicator plots a moving average with a Bollinger type envelope.

Signal Bars Signal Bars

This indicator shows the trend from the smaller timeframes up to H4.

SmPriceBend-T01 SmPriceBend-T01

The indicator of the first price change derivative or simply trend speed and sign.