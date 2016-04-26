CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RFTL - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
11796
Rating:
(6)
Published:
RFTL.mq4 (2.78 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: not specified

Reference Fast Trend Line (RFTL) is a response of the FATL digital filter to the series of input prices with a delay equal to the Nyquist interval of 1/2F.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7345

RBCI2 RBCI2

The modified version of the RBCI indicator.

PCCI PCCI

Perfect Commodity Channel Index. It has a certain similarity in the calculation method with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by D. Lambert.

RPoint RPoint

This is a high-quality ZigZag based on HiLo.

Cronex DeMarker Cronex DeMarker

Trigger based on two MA by DeMarker.