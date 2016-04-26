CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Cronex DeMarker - expert for MetaTrader 4

Sergei Kazachenko | English Русский 中文
Views:
14894
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator behavior is similar to the FXSniper CCI Trigger but works faster. The purpose is filtering the Cronex Taichi values.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7347

RPoint RPoint

This is a high-quality ZigZag based on HiLo.

RFTL RFTL

Reference Fast Trend Line (RFTL) is a response of the FATL digital filter to the series of input prices with a delay equal to the Nyquist interval of 1/2F.

RSTL RSTL

Reference Slow Trend Line (RSTL) is a response of the SATL digital filter to the series of input prices with a delay equal to the Nyquist interval of 1/2F.

MTF_PSAR MTF_PSAR

The Parabolic SAR was also developed by Welles Wilder for use in trending markets. The author of this indicator recommended to identify the trend first, and only after that to use the PSAR for trading with the trend.