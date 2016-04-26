Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PCCI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15448
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Finware.ru Ltd
Quote:
It has a certain similarity in the calculation method with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by D. Lambert. Indeed, the CCI index is calculated as the normalized difference between the current price and its moving average, and the PCCI v as the difference between the daily closing price and its expected value represented by the FATL value. This results in a greater perfection of the PCCI compared to the CCI. The PCCI v index is the high-frequency component of the currency rate fluctuations, normalized to its standard deviation.
Quote:
It has a certain similarity in the calculation method with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by D. Lambert. Indeed, the CCI index is calculated as the normalized difference between the current price and its moving average, and the PCCI v as the difference between the daily closing price and its expected value represented by the FATL value. This results in a greater perfection of the PCCI compared to the CCI. The PCCI v index is the high-frequency component of the currency rate fluctuations, normalized to its standard deviation.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7342
NeuroProba
Trend indicator based on the Kaufman's AMA.NDuet
The indicator contains another entry signalizer.