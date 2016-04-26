CodeBaseSections
RBCI2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: CrazyChart

The modified version of the RBCI indicator.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7344

PCCI PCCI

Perfect Commodity Channel Index. It has a certain similarity in the calculation method with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by D. Lambert.

NeuroProba NeuroProba

Trend indicator based on the Kaufman's AMA.

RFTL RFTL

Reference Fast Trend Line (RFTL) is a response of the FATL digital filter to the series of input prices with a delay equal to the Nyquist interval of 1/2F.

RPoint RPoint

This is a high-quality ZigZag based on HiLo.