Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NDuet - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15743
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Tartan
Quote:
Details on its usage.
Attach three indicators to the chart (ADXCross, NDuet and SUrovny)
The first two place entry arrows at the interval of 1-2 bars from each other
- this is an entry with cross-confirmation, use it to enter.
Also plot ЕМА55 on the chart (it is involved, but there is no buffer for it)
The third indicator will put its confirmation arrow much later, but reliably.
If the first 2 signals have not been confirmed by the third indicator, and
the price reversed and ЕМА55 went inside the channel - close by market - this will
either be zero, a small plus or a small minus, then wait for the next signal.
Such tactic allows to avoid large risks and drawdowns, and also there is no
need for a stop loss - the position of ЕМА55 relative to the channel will serve as a stop. */
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7340
Michelangelo
One of the greatly smoothing trend indicators.MaksiGen_Range_Move
As I recall, this indicator had been written by OlegVS for МТ3, for determining the flat. If the price is inside the dotted channel - flat. And MaksiGen redesigned it for МТ4.
NeuroProba
Trend indicator based on the Kaufman's AMA.PCCI
Perfect Commodity Channel Index. It has a certain similarity in the calculation method with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) by D. Lambert.