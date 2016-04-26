CodeBaseSections
MIndex - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Yuri Makarov

The indicator calculates the indices of the USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD currencies and displays the index specified in the parameters in a separate window.
Read here.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7333

