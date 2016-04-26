CodeBaseSections
Camarilla Pivots - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: forex2stay


The ideal indicator for those who like to work "by levels". It clearly shows the reversal level, support/resistance levels for the current day.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7336

