Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Camarilla Pivots - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22091
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: forex2stay
The ideal indicator for those who like to work "by levels". It clearly shows the reversal level, support/resistance levels for the current day.
The ideal indicator for those who like to work "by levels". It clearly shows the reversal level, support/resistance levels for the current day.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7336
Cronex Taichi
The indicator that facilitates the interpretation of the Ichimoku signals.MIndex
The indicator calculates the indices of the USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD currencies and displays the index specified in the parameters in a separate window.
MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP
This indicator shows when to open and when to close by drawing 2 lines.MaksiGen_Range_Move
As I recall, this indicator had been written by OlegVS for МТ3, for determining the flat. If the price is inside the dotted channel - flat. And MaksiGen redesigned it for МТ4.