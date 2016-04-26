The indicator calculates the indices of the USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD currencies and displays the index specified in the parameters in a separate window.

The indicator that facilitates the interpretation of the Ichimoku signals.

This indicator shows when to open and when to close by drawing 2 lines.

As I recall, this indicator had been written by OlegVS for МТ3, for determining the flat. If the price is inside the dotted channel - flat. And MaksiGen redesigned it for МТ4.