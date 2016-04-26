Join our fan page
Cronex Taichi - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 42347
I guess I am not the only one who has difficulties with making decisions when interpreting the Ichimoku values.
The main idea if the formalization of the Ichimoku signals and identification of a potential flat/trend.
Principle:
Taichi - weighted average Tenkan+Kijun+SpanA+SpanB
TaichiFor - weighted average SpanA+SpanB with Kijun shift
Signal - moving average with Kijun period
SSignal - moving average with Senkou period
Flat - colors the flat zones
Hopefully this will be useful to someone.
Cronex Taichi
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7335
