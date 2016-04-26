I guess I am not the only one who has difficulties with making decisions when interpreting the Ichimoku values.

The main idea if the formalization of the Ichimoku signals and identification of a potential flat/trend.

Principle:

Taichi - weighted average Tenkan+Kijun+SpanA+SpanB

TaichiFor - weighted average SpanA+SpanB with Kijun shift

Signal - moving average with Kijun period

SSignal - moving average with Senkou period

Flat - colors the flat zones



Hopefully this will be useful to someone.

Cronex Taichi

