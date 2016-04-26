CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 日本語
Views:
13409
Rating:
(6)
Published:
DM.mq4 (2.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: AlexP

Developed by Wilder to improve the PTP indicator and performs two tasks:

  • identifies the long-term trend of the market
  • displays the degree of directivity of a specific market.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7264

MACD EA MACD EA

The EA was created similarly to EA that won the first place in the championship.

MultiTimeFrame Indicator MultiTimeFrame Indicator

This indicator help you keep 3 different timeframes on the screen to see the price action clearly on both short term and long term without switching buttons.

DT-ZigZag DT-ZigZag

Originally the DT mode was used by klot in his DT-ZigZag.mq4 indicator.

Darma System Indicator (beta) Darma System Indicator (beta)

This indicator is a conversion of the Darma indicator set from MT3 to MT4.