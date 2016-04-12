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Indicators

MultiTimeFrame Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

SLIMFX
SLIMFX

SLIMFX

1 code 1 comment
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38868
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
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Real author:

SLIM

This indicator help you keep 3 different timeframes on the screen to see the price action clearly on both short term and long term without switching buttons.

MultiTimeFrame Indicator


Recommendations:

  • If you are not using a black background you should make sure colors index 2 and index 5 are same as your background color.
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