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MultiTimeFrame Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Real author:
SLIM
This indicator help you keep 3 different timeframes on the screen to see the price action clearly on both short term and long term without switching buttons.
Recommendations:
- If you are not using a black background you should make sure colors index 2 and index 5 are same as your background color.
Hidden StopLoss
This library is made for experts that need to calculate StopLoss and TakeProfit without putting SL/TP points on the trade.Fibonacci Levels
This is an indicator which draws Fibonacci levels as indicator indexes.