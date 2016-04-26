Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DT-ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20832
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: klot
In this mode, the chart of the current timeframe displays the ZigZag from a higher timeframe. The plotting algorithm in ZUP differs from the one developed by klot. Only his idea was used. Read here.
In this mode, the chart of the current timeframe displays the ZigZag from a higher timeframe. The plotting algorithm in ZUP differs from the one developed by klot. Only his idea was used. Read here.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7266
DM
The "Directional Movement" (+/-DM) indicator. Developed by Wilder to improve the PTP indicator.MACD EA
The EA was created similarly to EA that won the first place in the championship.
Darma System Indicator (beta)
This indicator is a conversion of the Darma indicator set from MT3 to MT4.DinapoliTargets
The operation logic is as follows: Once a local maximum\minimum has been determined several horizontal lines will be drawn. The white one is an entry point, the following lines in its direction are targets. Naturally, the first one is the most reachable.... Red line is a stop line.