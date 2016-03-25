CodeBaseSections
Indicators

PowerTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
PowerTrend.mq4 (3.21 KB) view
The trend strength(phase) indicator.

PowerTrend

MIndex MIndex

The indicator calculates the indices of the USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD currencies and displays the index specified in the parameters in a separate window.

Complex pairs Complex pairs

The idea of the indicator is to select each currency from currency pairs separately. The currencies are measured in relative units (points). The sum of all currencies at any given time is equal to zero.

cloud's trade 2 cloud's trade 2

An example for my yet unpublished article. An easy template for writing custom experts.

FirstStrike FirstStrike

Displays what was reached first - Low or High for the current bar.