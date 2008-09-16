CodeBaseSections
Prototype-IX. An Exemplary Multicurrency EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

This Expert Advisor traded without algorithmic errors at the Automated Trading Championship 2006. It requires indicator NRTR GATOR to work.It can be considered as an example of a multicurrency EA and, hopefully, will make writing such an EA easier for newbies in MQL4.









Pictures are taken from the comments to ATC 2006.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7225

