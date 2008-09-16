Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Prototype-IX. An Exemplary Multicurrency EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13174
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Expert Advisor traded without algorithmic errors at the Automated Trading Championship 2006. It requires indicator NRTR GATOR to work.It can be considered as an example of a multicurrency EA and, hopefully, will make writing such an EA easier for newbies in MQL4.
Pictures are taken from the comments to ATC 2006.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7225
TSI-Osc
Indicator TSI-Osc.Correlation USDCHF/EURUSD V2
Indicator Correlation USDCHF/EURUSD.
DFC Next
Indicator DFC Next.TicksInMySQL
Expert Advisor TicksInMySQL.