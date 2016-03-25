Watch how to download trading robots for free
DT-ZigZag-ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
17927
Author: klot
An attempt to combine ZigZag and ATR. And to use it for determining the trend phase.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7211
GannZigZag
Gann angles inscribed in ZigZag.5 _34_5
The 5 34 5 indicator
DT-ZigZag-Lauer
An interesting attempt to make levels based on ZigZag values. This indicator is strongly recommended for those who can not "feel" the market. The indicator gives a very clear view of the market.Kazakh Boa
ZigZag with unusual properties (specify the length when plotting).