DT-ZigZag-Lauer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
22954
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Author: klot

An interesting attempt to make levels based on ZigZag values. This indicator is strongly recommended for those who can not "feel" the market. The indicator gives a very clear view of the market.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7212

DT-ZigZag-ATR DT-ZigZag-ATR

An attempt to combine ZigZag and ATR. And to use it for determining the trend phase.

GannZigZag GannZigZag

Gann angles inscribed in ZigZag.

Kazakh Boa Kazakh Boa

ZigZag with unusual properties (specify the length when plotting).

StochasticONpricePrice StochasticONpricePrice

A version of the Stochastic located right in the price window.