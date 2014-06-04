CodeBaseSections
Indicators

wlxBWACsig - indicator for MetaTrader 4

English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
26991
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
wlxBWACsig.mq4 (2.98 KB) view
Real author:

B.Williams, coding wellx

The indicator shows entry points according to AC indicator.

The system is described in the book "New Trading Dimensions: How to Profit from Chaos in Stocks, Bonds, and Commodities".

