Indicators

AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andriy Voitenko | English Русский Español Deutsch Português
51867
(61)
Published:
Updated:
afl_winner.mq4 (4.74 KB) view
This oscillator was rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) to MQL4.

ALF Winner serves for definition of a trend by formed characteristic reversed parts of the indicator in the interval of 0/100. For intraday trading input parameters values should be decreased, for example, to Period=2, Average=4 values.

