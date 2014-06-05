Watch how to download trading robots for free
AFL Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This oscillator was rewritten from AmiBroker Formula Language (AFL) to MQL4.
ALF Winner serves for definition of a trend by formed characteristic reversed parts of the indicator in the interval of 0/100. For intraday trading input parameters values should be decreased, for example, to Period=2, Average=4 values.
