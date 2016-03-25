CodeBaseSections
s_wininet - script for MetaTrader 4

s_wininet.mq4 (3.43 KB) view
The script demonstrates the usage of the functions in the wininet.dll Windows library for downloading a web page. As an example, the script downloads the mql4.com forum page with the author profile (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/integer).

The downloaded page is saved to the experts/files folder under the name "SavedFromInternet.htm". After that a message box appears, saying that the script completed its operation:

