s_wininet - script for MetaTrader 4
The script demonstrates the usage of the functions in the wininet.dll Windows library for downloading a web page. As an example, the script downloads the mql4.com forum page with the author profile (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/integer).
The downloaded page is saved to the experts/files folder under the name "SavedFromInternet.htm". After that a message box appears, saying that the script completed its operation:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7089
