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Indicators

PPF - Past Present Future - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Yousufkhodja Sultonov
Published by:
Evgeniy Chumakov
Evgeniy Chumakov

Evgeniy Chumakov

3.5 (2)
20 codes 33 topics 3596 comments
Views:
8981
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
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The same PNB from Yousufkhodja Sultonov.

I took the calculations in order from his file for excel (the file itself is not saved) and transferred the code to mql4.

In the code, I signed the lines that correspond to the cells in excel.

I will not write much about the indicator, since I am not the author. If anything, you can read about it in the topics:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page71#comment_20193436

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109

In short, there are three indicator lines P1, P2, P3.

According to which trajectory P3 sticks there and the price forecast.

At the moments of a clear upward or downward movement, all lines merge into one.

Version updated!

Added 'Remove Indicator Drawing' function which allows you to enable and disable indicator drawing on history.



Range Forecast H1 Range Forecast H1

The indicator displays the actual range of the hourly candle in percent and the calculated range based on average statistics.

Candle Size Candle Size

The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.

MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh) MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh)

A new interface library has been developed to simplify converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.

Range Levels Range Levels

The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.