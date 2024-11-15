Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PPF - Past Present Future - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
- Views:
- 8981
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The same PNB from Yousufkhodja Sultonov.
I took the calculations in order from his file for excel (the file itself is not saved) and transferred the code to mql4.
In the code, I signed the lines that correspond to the cells in excel.
I will not write much about the indicator, since I am not the author. If anything, you can read about it in the topics:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359299/page71#comment_20193436
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109
In short, there are three indicator lines P1, P2, P3.
According to which trajectory P3 sticks there and the price forecast.
At the moments of a clear upward or downward movement, all lines merge into one.
Version updated!
Added 'Remove Indicator Drawing' function which allows you to enable and disable indicator drawing on history.
The indicator displays the actual range of the hourly candle in percent and the calculated range based on average statistics.Candle Size
The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.
A new interface library has been developed to simplify converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.Range Levels
The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.