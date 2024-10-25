The indicator displays the actual range of the hourly candle in percent and the calculated range based on average statistics.

Indicator parameters:



Averaging Period - averaging period for calculating the relative range indicator.

Number Of Bars For Statistics - number of bars in history for collecting average statistics data for a trading instrument.

Shifting Start Of Statistics Calculation - shift from which bar to start collecting statistics so that the readings do not affect the last N data.



Histogram Size - histogram bar size (actual range).

Line Size - line size (forecast range).



Histogram Color - histogram color.

Line Color - line color.



How to understand the indicator readings:



1. Histogram bars display the actual range of the H1 candle as a percentage (%).



2. Line is the calculated value of the H1 candle range as a percentage (%) based on the average statistics.



!!! The indicator works only on the H1 chart period.







