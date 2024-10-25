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Indicators

Range Forecast H1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Evgeniy Chumakov
Evgeniy Chumakov

Evgeniy Chumakov

3.5 (2)
20 codes 33 topics 3596 comments
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11290
Rating:
(3)
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The indicator displays the actual range of the hourly candle in percent and the calculated range based on average statistics.

Indicator parameters:

Averaging Period - averaging period for calculating the relative range indicator.
Number Of Bars For Statistics - number of bars in history for collecting average statistics data for a trading instrument.
Shifting Start Of Statistics Calculation - shift from which bar to start collecting statistics so that the readings do not affect the last N data.

Histogram Size - histogram bar size (actual range).
Line Size - line size (forecast range).

Histogram Color - histogram color.
Line Color - line color.

How to understand the indicator readings:

1. Histogram bars display the actual range of the H1 candle as a percentage (%).

2. Line is the calculated value of the H1 candle range as a percentage (%) based on the average statistics.

!!! The indicator works only on the H1 chart period.

Range_Forecast_H1_EURUSDH1


Range_Forecast_H1_GBPUSDH1


Range_Forecast_H1_USDCADH1

Candle Size Candle Size

The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.

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