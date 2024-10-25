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Range Forecast H1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator displays the actual range of the hourly candle in percent and the calculated range based on average statistics.
Indicator parameters:
Averaging Period - averaging period for calculating the relative range indicator.
Number Of Bars For Statistics - number of bars in history for collecting average statistics data for a trading instrument.
Shifting Start Of Statistics Calculation - shift from which bar to start collecting statistics so that the readings do not affect the last N data.
Histogram Size - histogram bar size (actual range).
Line Size - line size (forecast range).
Histogram Color - histogram color.
Line Color - line color.
How to understand the indicator readings:
1. Histogram bars display the actual range of the H1 candle as a percentage (%).
2. Line is the calculated value of the H1 candle range as a percentage (%) based on the average statistics.
!!! The indicator works only on the H1 chart period.
The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.Backtesting Trade Assistant Panel
Backtesting Trade Assistant Panel
The same PNB from Yousufkhodja Sultonov.MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh)
A new interface library has been developed to simplify converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.