The indicator searches for candlesticks on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.



You can choose two types of candlestick size measurement (Units of Calculation): Points and Percentages.



Points - the size will be calculated in points. (for a five-digit quote, a point = 0.00001 and similarly for others)



Percentages - the candlestick size will be calculated in percentages.



You can also choose between which values ​​to measure (Between Levels):



High/Low - Between the maximum and minimum of the candlestick.



Open/Close - between the opening and closing prices.



Upper Shadow - the size of the upper shadow of the candlestick.



Lower Shadow - the size of the lower shadow.



Select the unit of measurement and between which levels to measure, then use the Size Definitions parameter in the indicator to set the desired candlestick size level.



If the indicator detects a candle with the specified parameters on the price chart, it will mark it using one of the methods selected in the settings.







