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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Range Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.
In the settings, you can choose what to measure the range in, points or percentages.
The principle of the indicator:
- 1. The user specifies the required price range in the settings,
- 2. The indicator scans the chart,
- 3. As soon as the difference between the Maximum and Minimum prices on the observation interval falls within the specified boundaries, the action stops and the price levels of the range are displayed on the chart.
MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh)
A new interface library has been developed to simplify converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.PPF - Past Present Future
The same PNB from Yousufkhodja Sultonov.
BuySellZigZag
Double ZigZag draws virtual Buy and Sell levels on the price chart.ZigZag Step Points
Another version of ZigZag, where the step size for changing the direction of the segment is set in price points.