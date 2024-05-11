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Basic Library to Create Volume Profiles - library for MetaTrader 5
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This library provides a few simple public methods to create and plot Volume Profiles:
public: void VolumeProfile(datetime _from, datetime _to, int _resolution_points); ~VolumeProfile() {}; double GetHVPrice(); void Plot();
- GetHVPrice returns the price that is related to highest volume in the range.
- _resolution_points holds the window size to quantize adjacent prices(counted in points)
Here is a sample script to instantiate and plot a desired Volume Profile:
#include <VolumeProfile.mqh> void OnStart() { datetime from=iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT,50); datetime to=iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT,20); VolumeProfile *VP = new VolumeProfile(from, to, 5); VP.Plot(); Print(VP.GetHVPrice()); delete VP; }
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