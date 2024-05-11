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Basic Library to Create Volume Profiles - library for MetaTrader 5

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
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testVol.mq5 (0.29 KB) view
VolumeProfile.mqh (4.41 KB) view
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This library provides a few simple public methods to create and plot Volume Profiles:

public:
   void              VolumeProfile(datetime _from, datetime _to, int _resolution_points);
                    ~VolumeProfile() {};
   double            GetHVPrice();
   void              Plot();

  • GetHVPrice returns the price that is related to highest volume in the range.
  • _resolution_points holds the window size to quantize adjacent prices(counted in points)

Here is a sample script to instantiate and plot a desired Volume Profile:

#include <VolumeProfile.mqh>
void OnStart()
  {
      datetime from=iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT,50);
      datetime to=iTime(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT,20);
      VolumeProfile *VP = new VolumeProfile(from, to, 5);
      VP.Plot();
      Print(VP.GetHVPrice());
      delete VP;
  }

Volume Profile

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