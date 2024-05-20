

this script for MT5 how to use script : double click this script and it make order,

Use this script 2 minutes before high impact news pip moving faster FOMC, NFP, RATE BANK, CPI





It places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.





Just click it or set on key right click the script and set it ctrl + 1 and your ready to follow the big impact news.





It has Stop Loss if market change direction and have Target.





Recomendation:





Use just for RED news only.





If in 3 minutes after news didn't touch the buystop and sell stop then the market didn't moving faster delete the position buystop and sell stop and waiting for another news.