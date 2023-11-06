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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
No Repaint Heiken Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is written based on the Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes.
* Update v1.1: Add Faster Mode.
wd.Range_DailyAvg
This indicator helps user estimate the potential price movement for the current day, based on 20 days historical data and market trends.Multi_BreakEven.mt5
Multi_BreakEven is a script file that enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.
Two dimension Array fill and Print - script for MetaTrader 5
Easy to use.wd.Range_MACD
This indicator calculates the range difference between the 'MACD and Signal lines' and also the range distance between 'the last two MACD bar'.