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Indicators

No Repaint Heiken Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Le Minh Duc
Le Minh Duc

Le Minh Duc

Hello!
3 codes 32 topics 128 comments
Views:
19378
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
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This indicator is written based on the Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes.

* Update v1.1: Add Faster Mode.

    wd.Range_DailyAvg wd.Range_DailyAvg

    This indicator helps user estimate the potential price movement for the current day, based on 20 days historical data and market trends.

    Multi_BreakEven.mt5 Multi_BreakEven.mt5

    Multi_BreakEven is a script file that enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.

    Two dimension Array fill and Print - script for MetaTrader 5 Two dimension Array fill and Print - script for MetaTrader 5

    Easy to use.

    wd.Range_MACD wd.Range_MACD

    This indicator calculates the range difference between the 'MACD and Signal lines' and also the range distance between 'the last two MACD bar'.