This indicator helps user estimate the potential price movement for the current day, based on 20 days historical data and market trends.

The Heiken Ashi indicator with no repaint or repaint mode input option.

This indicator calculates the range difference between the 'MACD and Signal lines' and also the range distance between 'the last two MACD bar'.

Checks if either upper or lower Wick range of a candlestick is greater than Body range of a candlestick and plot a wingding