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Two dimension Array fill and Print - script for MetaTrader 5 - script for MetaTrader 5

Encho Enev
Encho Enev

Encho Enev

1 (2)
Professional development of software for automated trading in the foreign exchange markets.
In my work I use mathematical models, probability calculation and predictable models.
16 products 1 code 4 comments
Views:
6034
Rating:
(3)
Published:
ARRAYTEST.mq5 (2.59 KB) view
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We often need to input numeric values into an array, in which I am sharing how we can easily use a string array to input and output numeric values. In this case, a 2-dimensional array is used, but it can also be multidimensional.

result


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