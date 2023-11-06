Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
wd.Range_DailyAvg - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11302
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This MT5 custom indicator, called "wd.Range_DailyAvg.mq5".
Basic idea is based on MT4 indicator 'TSR_Ranges.mq4' by Ogeimais.
It is designed to calculate the 'Average Daily Range' (ADR) based on 20 days of historical upper and lower price data.
The primary purpose of this indicator is to estimate today's price movements and to help traders identify today potential profit opportunities based on historical price ranges.
Here's how the indicator works:
Input Parameters:
Display Average Range Information:
This input parameter controls whether to display the Average Range Information on the upper left chart.
Today's price zone color :
The color of the rectangle that represents the estimated price zone for the day.
User also can choose the border style and it's width.
Estimated today prize zone:
This allows user to choose the anchor for the estimated price zone.
User can select either 'Room_up' or 'Room_down' based on the market trend.
Number inside the rectangle shows the Average Daily Range (ADR). ADR is calculated based on the range of the previous day, averages for 2-day, 5-day, 10-day, and 20-day periods.
Make sure to check the 'Show object description' option in MT5 Chart Properties.
If user believes that today's trend is upward and wants to estimate how many pips the price movement might take, user can set the 'Estimated today prize zone' to 'Room_up.' In this case, the rectangle will determine today's lowest price and set the highest price based on the ADR.
Overall, this indicator helps user estimate the potential price movement for the current day based on 20 days historical data and market trends.
Depending on the selected anchor (Room_up or Room_down), it showing potential profit-taking or buying/selling price levels.
The indicator provides a visual representation of the estimated price zone as a colored rectangle on the chart, making it easier for users to make trading decisions.
Version history:
----------------
v2.23 : initial release
Multi_BreakEven is a script file that enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.Multi colored trend indicator MT5
This indicator uses two moving averages to calculate the market trend and changes color depending on the trend direction.
The Heiken Ashi indicator with no repaint or repaint mode input option.Two dimension Array fill and Print - script for MetaTrader 5
Easy to use.