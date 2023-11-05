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Multi_BreakEven.mt5 - script for MetaTrader 5
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Multi_BreakEven is a script file that enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.
This feature ensures that the investor safeguards their investment, allowing the trade to either reach the desired profit target or exit at the breakeven point.
Traders can opt for the Pips method, which defaults to 100 points for a 5-digit broker, or the target price method for achieving breakeven.
It's important to note that selecting the pips method renders the target price ineffective, and vice versa.
This indicator uses two moving averages to calculate the market trend and changes color depending on the trend direction.Rainbow indicator for mt5
This is an indicator with a rainbow-like display, both for trend or pullback prediction.
This indicator helps user estimate the potential price movement for the current day, based on 20 days historical data and market trends.No Repaint Heiken Ashi
The Heiken Ashi indicator with no repaint or repaint mode input option.