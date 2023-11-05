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Multi_BreakEven.mt5 - script for MetaTrader 5

Daniel Opoku
Daniel Opoku

Daniel Opoku

4.6 (3)
16 products 17 articles 18 codes 3 topics 26 comments
Views:
11260
Rating:
(4)
Published:
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BKsetup

Multi_BreakEven is a script file that enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.

This feature ensures that the investor safeguards their investment, allowing the trade to either reach the desired profit target or exit at the breakeven point.

Traders can opt for the Pips method, which defaults to 100 points for a 5-digit broker, or the target price method for achieving breakeven.

It's important to note that selecting the pips method renders the target price ineffective, and vice versa.

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