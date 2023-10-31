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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Swing Highs and Lows - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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If a high has two preceding highs (rising) and two succeeding highs (falling), it is considered a swing high
If a low has two preceding lows (falling) and two succeeding lows (rising), it is considered a swing low
The color of buffer can be changed from code : To obtain color of your choice -> Webcolors
#property indicator_colors
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This is an indicator with a rainbow-like display, both for trend or pullback prediction.