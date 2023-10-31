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Indicators

Swing Highs and Lows - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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(8)
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Swings.mq5 (4.01 KB) view
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If a high has two preceding highs (rising) and two succeeding highs (falling), it is considered a swing high

If a low has two preceding lows (falling) and two succeeding lows (rising), it is considered a swing low

The color of buffer can be changed from code : To obtain color of your choice -> Webcolors

#property indicator_colors

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