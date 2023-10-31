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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rainbow indicator for mt5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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There are 2 input parameters:
- AtrMultiplier: The lines will have this* the current Atr value distance from the moving averages.
- Period: High and Low moving average, Atr period.
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Multi colored trend indicator MT5
This indicator uses two moving averages to calculate the market trend and changes color depending on the trend direction.Multi_BreakEven.mt5
Multi_BreakEven is a script file that enables setting multiple entry positions to breakeven, either through pips or a target price, once the trade becomes favorable.