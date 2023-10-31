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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hidden Engulfing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Hidden Engulfing Candlestick Pattern with option to select Two bar or Three bars break
Two Bars Break Example: A bearish candle's open broken by a close of a bull candle which having atleast one haramis (pregnant) in between the bear and bull candle
Thre Bars Break example : A bearish candle's open broken by a close of a bull candle which having atleast two haramis (pregnant) in between the bear and bull candle
Swing Highs and Lows
Anlayse swing highs and lowsDonchian Channel for beginners by William210
Donchian Channel for traders or young developers by William210
Rainbow indicator for mt5
This is an indicator with a rainbow-like display, both for trend or pullback prediction.Multi colored trend indicator MT5
This indicator uses two moving averages to calculate the market trend and changes color depending on the trend direction.