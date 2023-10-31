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Indicators

Hidden Engulfing - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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(7)
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Hidden Engulfing Candlestick Pattern with option to select Two bar or Three bars break

Two Bars Break Example: A bearish candle's open broken by a close of a bull candle which having atleast one haramis (pregnant) in between the bear and bull candle



Thre Bars Break example : A bearish candle's open broken by a close of a bull candle which having atleast two haramis (pregnant) in between the bear and bull candle



Swing Highs and Lows Swing Highs and Lows

Anlayse swing highs and lows

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