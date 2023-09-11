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Indicators

Automatic Chart Refresher - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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11666
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(13)
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Some indicators experience a bug where the plot drops horizontally or the buffer doesn't update on the chart. The problem can be solved by refreshing the chart.

This will refresh the chart in the background by a user defined refresh period. The default is 1 which means it will be refreshing the chart every minute.



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