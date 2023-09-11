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Automatic Chart Refresher - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Some indicators experience a bug where the plot drops horizontally or the buffer doesn't update on the chart. The problem can be solved by refreshing the chart.
This will refresh the chart in the background by a user defined refresh period. The default is 1 which means it will be refreshing the chart every minute.
Stochastic beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5Plot the previous candlestick OHLC of the selected period
It will automatically plot a colored horizontal line on the previous open/highs/lows/close of the selected period, and it will make the lines consistent on this price when switching timeframes.
"This advisor uses the RSI indicator to determine optimal entry and exit points in the market. A unique feature of the advisor is its martingale strategy, which allows for position reversal with an increased lot size during market reversals. The advisor offers flexible trading time settings: you can set a working time range and disable trading during specific hours to filter out news events."Wick Ratio Candlesticks
Wick Ratio Candlesticks are recognized by its upper and lower wick ratio instead of open and close properties.