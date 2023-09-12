



This advisor utilizes the RSI indicator and performs adaptive search for minimums and maximums to determine optimal entry and exit points in the market. The advisor analyzes the last `BarsForCondition` candles to gauge the current market condition.

Entry and Exit Strategy



Entry: The advisor opens a position based on signals from the RSI indicator.

- Buy: if RSI reaches a minimum over the specified `BarsForCondition` bars.

- Sell: if RSI reaches a maximum over the specified `BarsForCondition` bars.

Exit: Positions are closed upon reaching TakeProfit or StopLoss levels, which are set in points via the `TakeProfit` and `StopLoss` parameters.

Signal Filtering



Time: The advisor trades only within the time interval specified between `StartTime` and `EndTime`.

News Avoidance: The advisor avoids trading during time periods specified in the `NewsTimeToAvoid` parameter.

Spread: Maximum allowable spread values are set through the `MaxSpread` parameter.

Additional Settings



Martingale: The advisor can employ a martingale strategy to increase the lot size during market reversals. This feature is activated by the `Upheaval` parameter and the `MartingaleMultiplier`.