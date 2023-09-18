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Wick Ratio Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Wick Ratio Candlesticks are recognized by its upper and lower wick ratio instead of open and close properties.
By default a snow candle appear when upper wick = lower wick
If upper wick > lower wick, it plots a bear candle
if upper wick < lower wick, it plots a bull candle
Colors can be customized from indicator settings.
"This advisor uses the RSI indicator to determine optimal entry and exit points in the market. A unique feature of the advisor is its martingale strategy, which allows for position reversal with an increased lot size during market reversals. The advisor offers flexible trading time settings: you can set a working time range and disable trading during specific hours to filter out news events."Automatic Chart Refresher
A tool which refreshes the chart automatically and will make active indicators update if something stopped plotting on the chart.
Here is my implementation of a colored Hull Moving Average.Fractals - adjustable period and prices
Fractals - adjustable period and prices for MT5