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Indicators

Wick Ratio Candlesticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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Wick Ratio Candlesticks are recognized by its upper and lower wick ratio instead of open and close properties.

By default a snow candle appear when upper wick = lower wick

If upper wick > lower wick, it plots a bear candle

if upper wick < lower wick, it plots a bull candle

Colors can be customized from indicator settings.


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