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Indicators

Plot the previous candlestick OHLC of the selected period - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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This indicator plots highs and lows as well as the open and close for the candle of the selected period. It is a multi-timeframe indicator which plot plot specific OHLC levels on the timeframe of your choice. 

A shift input is included in the latest revision. A shift of 0 means the current bar OHLC, a shift of 1 means one bar back before the current (previous).



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