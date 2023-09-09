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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Translating mouse click on chart into price value (Helper function) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a helper function to allow you to translate the (x, y) pixel value to the price which you see on the Y-axis, using a click press with OnChartEvent.
Drag and Drop Move TakeProfit
Set TakeProfit by just dragging and dropping script on the desired price level.Drag and Drop Move StopLoss
Set StopLoss by just dragging and dropping script on the desired price level.
Plot the previous candlestick OHLC of the selected period
It will automatically plot a colored horizontal line on the previous open/highs/lows/close of the selected period, and it will make the lines consistent on this price when switching timeframes.Stochastic code for beginners by William210
Stochastic beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5