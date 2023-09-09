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Translating mouse click on chart into price value (Helper function) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Conor Mcnamara
Conor Mcnamara

Conor Mcnamara

5 (4)
I started learning C programming in 2010. From there I picked up many languages.
I'm working on several indicator projects and EA concepts.
7 products 47 codes 47 topics 1507 comments
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GetGridVals.mq5 (2.35 KB) view
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This is a helper function to allow you to translate the (x, y) pixel value to the price which you see on the Y-axis, using a click press with OnChartEvent.



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